Employment in Romania rises by 0.5% y/y in July driven by several active industries

The total employment in Romania increased by 26,100 during the 12 months to July 2024 (+0.5% y/y), with the most active employers in the sectors of “administrative and support service activities” (B2B services, including the lucrative segment of call centers), constructions, HoReCa, food manufacturing and health (plus social) services.

These have been the most active employers over the past three years as well, while the labour-intensive light industries, furniture manufacturing, and the postal services (state-owned Posta Romana particularly) cut their employment.

Since July 2021, the employment rose by 3.8% (+95,200 new jobs).

The employment in the B2B sector increased by 2.8% y/y to add 8,600 new jobs and reach 318,000 employees. Since July 2021, the industry has generated 16,300 new jobs. The sector, which includes large call centers, keeps employing among the high rates in Romania.

Construction (despite its sluggish activity this year) remains among the largest employers, with 455,800 people working in this sector as of July 2024 (+1.6% y/y). The sector generated 7,000 new jobs over the past year and 18,000 new jobs since July 2021 ranking as a highly active employer as well.

The number of employees in HoReCa (249,300 as of July 2024) increased by 2.3% y/y, and the sector generated 5,600 new jobs in the past 12 months (+15,700 since July 2021). The shift to more formal, permanent employment may explain this.

The largest employer remains that of the companies that deliver services to households (retail included), with 822,700 employees in July 2024. The sector added only 4,100 new jobs over the past year (+0.5% y/y) and 3,300 since July 2021.

The IT industry employs 146,400 as of July 2024, 400 fewer than a year ago but a significant 11,500 more compared to July 2021. The tighter employment policy of some major firms comes amid a more cautious global sentiment.

The employment in manufacturing industries as a whole dropped by 0.7% y/y (-7,200 jobs) to 1.08 million in July 2024. The decline was prompted by the 7,700 fewer jobs in motor vehicle (automobile) manufacturing (-4.7% y/y). Dacia carmaker announced a voluntary resignation scheme to implement more automation in the production process.

The light industries and furniture manufacturing are also cutting their workforce in line with subdued activity.

The food manufacturing industry (179,500 employees as of July) is a highly active employer as it added 6,100 new jobs (+3.5%) since July 2023 and 15,200 since July 2021. This is in line with growing activity prompted by rising domestic demand.

In the health and social services sector, employment increased by 7,200 (+1.6% y/y)over the past year and 15,300 since July 2021 – to 449,200 – making it one of Romania's largest employers.\

