Romania’s carmaker Dacia introduces voluntary resignation scheme

Romanian automobile producer Dacia announced a voluntary resignation scheme aimed at reducing the personnel, with severance pays of up to tens of thousands of euros depending, among others, on how long the employer has worked for the company.

According to the information obtained by Profit.ro, there is no target for the number of people enrolled in the voluntary redundancy program.

Dacia recommends enrolling in the voluntary departure program for those in sections where reductions or interruptions of activity, project completions, automation, robotization, digitization, and other changes in structures or positions are being prepared.

Dacia set the deadline for the program of voluntary departures on October 1, so in September, employees who want to benefit from the compensatory amounts must submit their applications starting from September 9 until September 20, as it appears from a document sent to the company employees, consulted by Profit.ro.

Besides the severance pay, an additional bonus extended to those wishing to leave the company voluntarily remains the possibility of purchasing a Dacia, Renault, or Nissan car at a discount, according to the collective labor agreement.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)