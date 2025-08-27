Roughly 60% of employees in Romania worried about job stability until retirement, report shows

The most recent study conducted by Raiffeisen Bank in partnership with Appinio shows that 6 out of 10 Romanian employees are worried about job stability until retirement, with concern being higher among women and people over 40 years old.

The labor market in Romania remains one where age can be both an advantage and an obstacle. Many employees feel the effect of age on employment opportunities. The risk of being dismissed for this reason is mentioned by 2 out of 10 respondents.

The evolution of artificial intelligence and technology is also a reason for concern for 30% of Romanians, who expect the human workforce to be replaced by artificial intelligence or by the automation of certain jobs.

The greatest fears, however, remain salary decreases (54% of responses) and job loss (49%), determined by the current economic situation, followed by the impact of technological evolution.

The study shows that artificial intelligence is perceived both as an opportunity and as a threat by Romanians over 35 years old. Men believe in a higher proportion (20%) that AI will not have a significant impact on the labor market, while 30% of respondents aged between 35 and 45 expect a decrease in the number of jobs due to automation.

Employees see the solution in acquiring new skills, retraining, and identifying activities that can be developed alongside technology. In this sense, digital training and professional reconversion programs are becoming priorities, so that the future workplace will be protected, not threatened, by the evolution of AI.

The research was carried out at the national level, using the CAWI method, on a sample of 800 people, during July – August 2025.

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)