Emmy Stoel appointed as the new General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

With extensive experience in the luxury hospitality sector, gained as General Manager of Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam and Hotel Okura Amsterdam (LHW), as well as in various Director of Operations and Business Development roles, Ms. Emmy Stoel is a seasoned professional whose career reflects a deep passion for excellence in guest service, having successfully positioned luxury hotels and restaurants among the top destinations for discerning travellers.

In 2023, Ms. Stoel was honored with the European Hotel Manager of the Year award by the European Hotel Managers Association.

“It is a great privilege for me to take over the leadership of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest. This iconic hotel, recently reopened after a spectacular renovation, stands as a true cultural and architectural jewel in the heart of Bucharest, while also representing the ideal setting for a luxury hospitality management professional. My goal is to further strengthen the hotel’s legacy of excellence and, together with the team, continue the tradition of offering our guests experiences that are nothing short of exceptional,” said Ms. Stoel.

Celebrating 111 years of history this year, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest has been recognized over the past two decades with prestigious awards from international entities such as the World Travel Awards and World Luxury Awards. In 2025, the hotel received nine awards at the local Top Hotel Awards Gala.

“The appointment of Mrs. Emmy Stoel as General Manager marks an important moment for InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, as well as for our entire group. We are confident that her vast experience in luxury hospitality and her vision focused on excellence will strengthen the hotel’s leading position,” said Mrs. Meda Vasiliu, Chief Operating Officer of the Ana Hotels group.

About ANA Hotels

The InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is part of the Romanian hotel group ANA Hotels, a company that owns and operates Crowne Plaza Bucharest, three hotels in Poiana Brașov – Ana Hotels Sport, Bradul, and Poiana – as well as Ana Hotels Europa in Eforie Nord. The group also operates the ski facilities in Poiana Brașov through ANA Teleferic, which has recently added the Panoramic Restaurant on Tâmpa in Brașov to its portfolio.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

Following an extensive renovation, the hotel proudly joined the prestigious IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio in 2023, under the iconic InterContinental luxury brand. With nearly 80 years of heritage, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with global sophistication, offering exceptional service and world-class amenities that redefine the art of hospitality. IHG extends exclusive privileges to its most discerning guests through the InterContinental® Ambassador program and the refined atmosphere of the InterContinental® Club. Each stay is thoughtfully curated to connect travelers with the authentic spirit of the destination, ensuring an experience that is both locally inspired and unmistakably InterContinental.

*This is a Press release.