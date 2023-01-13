Real Estate

Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest moves to iconic Dorobanti building

13 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest recently relocated its official headquarters to an iconic building in the Dorobanti area. The transaction was advised by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new building is located in one of the exclusive parts of the city, benefitting from easy accessibility and great exposure.

Completed in 2022, the property has an area exceeding 3,500 square meters spread over five levels, including a spectacular terrace that offers a panoramic view of Charles de Gaulle Square. The custom-made interiors and technical features of the premise were designed to the highest standards imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are also in compliance with the technical and security needs of a diplomatic mission.

“It has been a great honor to manage to fulfill another benchmark transaction in a landmark location, to work closely for the Embassy and its representatives, and to identify the premises that perfectly meet the requirements imposed by the official regulations of the ministries involved in the approval process, and the specific needs of the local Embassy,” said Raluca Plavita, Director Residential Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

“It was a long and time-consuming process, but Ms. Raluca Plavita’ s experience and her market knowledge helped the company choose this unique location, and [she] always focused on the Embassies’ best interest. Ms. Plavita has not only assisted the company to find the right place to meet the Embassy requirements, but she also coordinated the entire process of customizing the building, implementing the requested security works, and the entire relocation process, making sure that all needs were fulfilled,” said representatives of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Over the past years, the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Residential Agency has provided specialized consultancy services for most of the diplomatic missions in Romania, such as The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and more.

Cushman & Wakefield, one of the global leaders in commercial real estate services, with 50,000 employees in over 60 countries and USD 9.4 billion in revenue, provides asset and investment management consulting services, capital markets, leasing, property administration, and tenant representation. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is a leading real estate company in the local market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest moves to iconic Dorobanti building

13 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest recently relocated its official headquarters to an iconic building in the Dorobanti area. The transaction was advised by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new building is located in one of the exclusive parts of the city, benefitting from easy accessibility and great exposure.

Completed in 2022, the property has an area exceeding 3,500 square meters spread over five levels, including a spectacular terrace that offers a panoramic view of Charles de Gaulle Square. The custom-made interiors and technical features of the premise were designed to the highest standards imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are also in compliance with the technical and security needs of a diplomatic mission.

“It has been a great honor to manage to fulfill another benchmark transaction in a landmark location, to work closely for the Embassy and its representatives, and to identify the premises that perfectly meet the requirements imposed by the official regulations of the ministries involved in the approval process, and the specific needs of the local Embassy,” said Raluca Plavita, Director Residential Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

“It was a long and time-consuming process, but Ms. Raluca Plavita’ s experience and her market knowledge helped the company choose this unique location, and [she] always focused on the Embassies’ best interest. Ms. Plavita has not only assisted the company to find the right place to meet the Embassy requirements, but she also coordinated the entire process of customizing the building, implementing the requested security works, and the entire relocation process, making sure that all needs were fulfilled,” said representatives of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Over the past years, the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Residential Agency has provided specialized consultancy services for most of the diplomatic missions in Romania, such as The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and more.

Cushman & Wakefield, one of the global leaders in commercial real estate services, with 50,000 employees in over 60 countries and USD 9.4 billion in revenue, provides asset and investment management consulting services, capital markets, leasing, property administration, and tenant representation. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is a leading real estate company in the local market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest