The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest recently relocated its official headquarters to an iconic building in the Dorobanti area. The transaction was advised by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new building is located in one of the exclusive parts of the city, benefitting from easy accessibility and great exposure.

Completed in 2022, the property has an area exceeding 3,500 square meters spread over five levels, including a spectacular terrace that offers a panoramic view of Charles de Gaulle Square. The custom-made interiors and technical features of the premise were designed to the highest standards imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are also in compliance with the technical and security needs of a diplomatic mission.

“It has been a great honor to manage to fulfill another benchmark transaction in a landmark location, to work closely for the Embassy and its representatives, and to identify the premises that perfectly meet the requirements imposed by the official regulations of the ministries involved in the approval process, and the specific needs of the local Embassy,” said Raluca Plavita, Director Residential Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

“It was a long and time-consuming process, but Ms. Raluca Plavita’ s experience and her market knowledge helped the company choose this unique location, and [she] always focused on the Embassies’ best interest. Ms. Plavita has not only assisted the company to find the right place to meet the Embassy requirements, but she also coordinated the entire process of customizing the building, implementing the requested security works, and the entire relocation process, making sure that all needs were fulfilled,” said representatives of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Over the past years, the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Residential Agency has provided specialized consultancy services for most of the diplomatic missions in Romania, such as The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and more.

Cushman & Wakefield, one of the global leaders in commercial real estate services, with 50,000 employees in over 60 countries and USD 9.4 billion in revenue, provides asset and investment management consulting services, capital markets, leasing, property administration, and tenant representation. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is a leading real estate company in the local market.

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)