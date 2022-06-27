Real Estate

Embassy of Belgium in Romania moves to Metropolis Center in Bucharest

27 June 2022
The Embassy of Belgium in Romania leased 600 square meters of office space for a ten-year term in Metropolis Center, a premium multifunctional building in Bucharest. Knight Frank Romania brokered the transaction.

“The Belgian Embassy is looking forward to moving to its new premises. Our more modern and spacious offices reflect the growing importance of the Belgian-Romanian diplomatic and economic relations and will allow our consular section to provide better services to Belgian citizens and visa applicants,” said Philippe Benoit, Ambassador of Belgium.

The Embassy joins tenants like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Parexel, DLA Piper, and Mega Image.

According to Knight Frank Romania, Bucharest’s office demand in Q1 2022 was approximately 72,000 square meters in 64 transactions, bouncing back from pandemic times, with a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. When it comes to deliveries, the company saw about 74,000 square meters delivered in Q1 2022, 2.5 times higher than the same period last year and almost the same value as in Q1 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Knight Frank Romania)

1

