Eltra Logis plans to double its storage capacity, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future

Eltra Logis, one of the main players in the niche logistics, transport and storage market, plans to expand its warehouse capacity by another 10,000 sqm, reaching a total of 20,000 sqm in the near future. This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand from businesses and strengthen its market position, continuing to provide logistics solutions tailored to its clients’ needs. Additionally, the company is opening its infrastructure to small e-commerce businesses, offering them access to flexible logistics services designed to support their growth and operational efficiency.

"Investments in the Eltra Logis logistics platform started in 2014 with the acquisition of the Albota site and were completed in 2023. Developed in stages, investments totaled 7 million euros and resulted in building a modern and efficient logistics hub, capable of addressing the diverse needs of our customers. At the same time, we will soon start expanding our storage capacity by an additional 10,000 sqm on the same logistics platform, where the company has available space. This strategy will allow us to offer more complex logistics solutions while maintaining high standards of quality and operational efficiency," said Elena Jianu, Founder Eltra Logis.

Eltra Logis currently operates a 10,000 sqm warehouse, divided into two main areas: a space for ambient goods and a 600 sqm temperature-controlled storage dedicated to sensitive products. The facility complies with the strictest safety and regulatory standards. The warehouse for perishable and pharmaceutical goods has a storage capacity of up to 370 pallets, featuring three independently controlled cold storage chambers that ensure a stable, monitored, and real-time reported environment, in full compliance with Good Distribution Practices (GDP).

Currently, demand for Eltra Logis solutions is distributed as follows: pharmaceuticals (40%), cross-docking (20%), fashion (20%), and automotive (20%).

At the same time, Eltra Logis uses advanced technologies and equipment, designed to optimize operations and reduce costs, with the goal of achieving a 25% cost reduction over the next two years.

The Eltra Logis logistics platform integrates a comprehensive management system - EltraLive, including ERP, TMS, WMS, and CRM modules, ensuring full synchronization between inventory, transport, customer relations, and other operational processes. Additionally, the platform is equipped with mobile terminals (PDAs) for barcode scanning and real-time inventory updates. The infrastructure also includes temperature sensors and a monitoring system according to GDP requirements, ensuring compliance with the highest standards for pharmaceutical and sensitive goods storage and transport. The logistics spaces are equipped with electric forklifts and pallet trucks, essential for the optimal handling of goods.

At the same time, the company complies with the highest safety and quality standards, being internationally certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and GDP.

The warehouses operate 24/7, providing clients with the flexibility needed to efficiently manage their inventory and orders.

Eltra Logis offers a wide range of logistics services, from periodic inventory and detailed reporting to cross-docking for fast goods handling and reduced storage time. Additionally, the company provides labeling and repackaging solutions, customizing packaging according to the requirements of each client.

Clients benefit from real-time inventory data access, ensuring full traceability and continuous monitoring. For fragile or oversized products, Eltra Logis offers specialized handling services, along with logistics consultancy aimed at optimizing supply chain flows.

Through its Pick & Pack service, orders are processed according to client specifications, while returns management is handled efficiently. High-value goods benefit from secure storage conditions with special protective measures.

Furthermore, the company ensures just-in-time deliveries, coordinating transport so that it arrives exactly at the right time, depending on the needs of production or the customer.

About Eltra Logis

In 2006 the Eltra Logis story came to life. The company started with a single warehouse in Romania, Albota – a logistically excellent location for a geographical area like Romania – and ended up having several warehouses in both Romania and Spain.

With an incredible network of partners across Europe, Eltra Logis has expanded and refined its services to state-of-the-art standards: Cross Dock, Logistics, Warehousing and Handling, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals and High Value Goods.

The company has a very modern fleet and an extensive network of subcontractors and couriers, who work under the responsibility and control of Eltra Logis. It currently has a total storage capacity of 10.000 mp.

