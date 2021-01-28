Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:06
Real Estate

Romanian developer plans another EUR 37 mln logistic hub near Bucharest

28 January 2021
Romanian real estate developer Element Industrial will begin the construction of a new logistics park on Bucharest's outskirts. Eli Park 3 will include 72,000 sqm of warehouses and will cost EUR 37 million.

The project's location is Chitila-Buftea, northwest of Bucharest.

It will include several construction phases, the first consisting of an 18,500 sqm distribution center, according to information provided by company representatives.

The new project will be located near Eli Park 1, the project developed in partnership with the Dedeman group in the Chitila-Buftea area.

The new logistics hub, Eli Park 3, will meet international class A standards, benefiting from technical specifications such as free storage height of 11.5 meters, a loading/unloading door for every 800 sqm of the hall, maneuvering spaces for trucks (35 m truck court) and numerous parking spaces.

Element Industrial is controlled by local businessmen Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

Normal
