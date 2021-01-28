Romanian developer plans another EUR 37 mln logistic hub near Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Element Industrial will begin the construction of a new logistics park on Bucharest's outskirts. Eli Park 3 will include 72,000 sqm of warehouses and will cost EUR 37 million.

The project's location is Chitila-Buftea, northwest of Bucharest.

It will include several construction phases, the first consisting of an 18,500 sqm distribution center, according to information provided by company representatives.

The new project will be located near Eli Park 1, the project developed in partnership with the Dedeman group in the Chitila-Buftea area.

The new logistics hub, Eli Park 3, will meet international class A standards, benefiting from technical specifications such as free storage height of 11.5 meters, a loading/unloading door for every 800 sqm of the hall, maneuvering spaces for trucks (35 m truck court) and numerous parking spaces.

Element Industrial is controlled by local businessmen Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei.

