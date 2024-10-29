Elena Oancea takes on a new role, as the co-CEO of the Goldbach Group

News from Companies

With a previous entrepreneurial career recognized in the interior design domain, which she marked by developing a portfolio of flagship projects within Lemon Interior Design & Lemon Office Design, Elena Oancea joins a new organization with the aim of helping to accelerate the development both horizontally and vertically.

Goldbach Grup, a holding that brings together companies with over 13 years of experience in the development and implementation of complex multidisciplinary projects in areas such as urban development, real estate, construction, architecture, renewable energy and consulting in the field of European funds, announces the co-optation of Elena Oancea in the position of co-CEO, together with the founder of the holding, Florentin Avădanei.

“I discovered in the Goldbach Group an organization built through a performance culture that encourages individual expression of talents and motivations for success. In recent months, we have worked alongside these professionals to establish our long-term goals and how we will make the transition from a group of companies with complementary expertise to a holding company with a unified vision and accelerated development, which will allow us to capitalize on a more than 13 years of experience in several emerging sectors. I take on the new role with confidence that we can bring new perspectives to these industries, inspired by the current and future needs of the communities we are part of”, said Elena Oancea, co-CEO of Goldbach Group.

Goldbach Group is a holding company created 13 years ago by the entrepreneur Florentin Avădanei and currently includes 8 entities active in the development and implementation of complex multidisciplinary projects in sectors such as the development of retail parks - through K2 Retail Properties, property management - through K2 Assets, civil and industrial constructions – through Goldbach Construct, real estate development – ​​through Goldbach Development, architecture and urban planning – through Goldbach Design & Build, interior design – through K2 Design Lab, renewable energy – through Goldbach Energy and consultancy for projects financed by European funds – through Goldbach Consulting.

“Elena Oancea's responsibilities will target the development of the Group through the expansion of two priority business divisions in the coming years, namely K2 Retail Properties and K2 Design Lab, to whose development strategy she has already contributed with valuable strategic expertise. Goldbach Group thus benefits from Elena Oancea's experience and vision to transform organizations into leaders in the markets they operate in, setting superior benchmarks for quality, sustainability and the satisfaction of all partners involved”, said Florentin Avădanei, Goldbach Group Founder.

*This is a press release.