Polish electronics recycling group Elemental Holding plans EUR 20 mn factory in Romania

18 October 2024

The Polish electronic recycling group Polish Elemental Holding entered the Romanian market by taking over an 80% stake in the small-sized local player, ACC Recycling Services. It also announced it is developing a EUR 20 million factory in Deva, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The project is partly financed through a EUR 8.4 million grant under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR).

Elemental Holding is Europe's largest player in the market of recycling electrical and electronic equipment waste, with operations in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States of America. It has more than 1,000 employees.

ACC Recycling Services Bucharest was established in 2021. Its main activity is the treatment and disposal of hazardous waste, and its turnover was EUR 100,000 last year.

(Photo: Nebasin | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

