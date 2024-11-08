Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln electronic waste recycling plant in Romania

Polish group Elemental Group said on November 7 that it is making an entry into the Romanian market with the acquisition of a majority stake in ACC Recycling Service and announced a EUR 19.84 million investment to build an electronic waste (e-waste) recycling plant near Deva, Hunedoara county.

Romania is focusing on developing its recycling infrastructure as part of the EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is to contribute EUR 8.4 million to the project. Elemental Group will provide the remaining EUR 11.44 million plus VAT.

Located in Lăpugiu de Jos, 30 km from Deva, the new recycling unit will occupy an area of ​​16,447 sqm, including a warehouse of 1,600 sqm and concrete platforms of 10,000 m.

The initial project of the DEEE recycling plant was developed by ACC Recycling Services SRL under the leadership of CEO Cristian Pocol, and later, the majority stake of 80% of the shares was sold to Elemental. Currently, Cristian Pocol holds a minority stake of 20%.

The new facility is set to open in June 2026. It will have fully automated equipment, specialized in the treatment of e-waste, including cooling equipment (refrigerators), with a maximum treatment capacity of 4.5 t/hour, and will create 36 new jobs.

Polish ambassador Paweł Soloch emphasized at the press conference the importance of this investment in strengthening ties between Poland and Romania, two of the fastest-growing economies in the EU.

According to the National Trade Registry Office, 1,643 Polish companies were registered in Romania on December 31, 2023, with a combined investment of EUR 344.9 million, making Poland the 19th largest foreign investor in the country.

Slawomir Baran, Head of the Merger & Acquisition Department at Elemental Group, emphasized that the expansion on the Romanian market takes place at an opportune and strategic moment. "Romania is one of the largest markets in Central and Eastern Europe, with growing economic potential. Our decision to invest here perfectly aligns with our European growth strategy in the e-waste segment. I strongly believe this will help us support sustainable practices in the region."

Cristian Pocol, CEO of ACC Recycling Services and founder of one of Romania's first e-waste recycling projects, expressed pride in the partnership, noting the strategic importance of the new facility.

"Romania needs more e-waste recycling plants strategically located across the country, and the PNRR offers an incredible opportunity for growth. Since 2021, ACC Recycling Services has paved the way for this project, obtaining all necessary permits. I'm thrilled to partner with Elemental Group and bring this significant investment to Romania," Pocol said.

