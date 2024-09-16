Romanian startup launches recycling app to amplify SGR system

Reverse PET, the app that seeks to turn recycling into an easy and rewarding activity, recently launched in Romania. The new digital tool covers the recycling of plastic bottles, cans, or glass bottles marked with the SGR symbol, rewarding users for each bottle collected.

The app's development was inspired by the Returnable Deposit System, or SGR, which not only facilitates recycling but also fosters a culture of environmental responsibility among Romanians, which Reverse PET seeks to amplify.

Through the app, users can request home pickup for their bottles, view accumulated points, and convert them into cash.

“In June, out of the total of 694 million packages placed on the market, 347 million were recycled through the ReturRO system. This means that 23,000 tons of plastic, metal, and glass did not end up polluting the environment. The significant increase in the recycling rate to 50% in June is the result of a joint effort. In February, the percentage was only 5%,” the press release highlights, citing Capital.ro.

Nevertheless, there are still ways to go. By 2029, EU member states must ensure separate collection of at least 90% annually of single-use plastic bottles and metal drink containers.

“Recycling should not be a burden but an opportunity to contribute to a cleaner and greener future,” said Ion Bogatu, co-founder of Reverse PET.

“With our app, we want to make recycling accessible and appealing to everyone,” added Bogdan Roșu, co-founder of Reverse PET.

Reverse PET is available for free on both Android and iOS. Anyone who downloads the app and wants to recycle bottles needs to create an account with their email address and then can enter the number of bottles marked with the SGR symbol they wish to recycle and their pickup address. These users will be recyclers, who will receive 0.20 RON for each recycled bottle.

At the same time, the app will also register users who will pick up bottles from recyclers, known as collectors. Collectors will see on the map when recyclers enter bottles into the app and will be able to claim them. They will earn 0.25 RON for each recycled bottle or more depending on various campaigns by recycling centers.

0.05 RON for each bottle will remain with the app to cover maintenance and development costs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Ovidiu Micsik)