Romania’s Electromontaj joins EUR 1.75 bln project to modernize, expand Netherlands’ power grid

Romania's Electromontaj signed a 10-year partnership with TenneT BV, the electricity transmission operator in the Netherlands. The collaboration, which includes the participation of three other international companies, will see the construction of 400 km of new high-voltage lines and the modernization of 600 km of existing lines, with a total project value of EUR 1.75 billion.

The agreement is part of TenneT's efforts to modernize the Dutch energy infrastructure, aiming to increase grid capacity by at least 30%. Over the next decade, TenneT plans to both upgrade approximately 600 km of current lines and build an additional 400 km of new high-voltage lines, which would triple the volume of ongoing work.

"We face an immense challenge in the transition to a future-proof high-voltage grid. Through close and long-term cooperation with these partners, we are not only building a robust and reliable high voltage grid but also contributing to safety, innovation, and efficiency in its implementation," said Maarten Abbenhuis, COO of TenneT.

"This contract is a validation of the work and professionalism demonstrated by Electromontaj in the projects carried out in the Netherlands over the past three years," stated Ionuț Tănăsoaica, CEO of Electromontaj.

Electromontaj has been working with TenneT since 2021, and during this time, it has already completed four high-voltage line modernization projects in the Netherlands. These include the 380 kV Diemen – Lelystad Overhead Power Line, the 380 kV Krimpen aan den Ijssel – Geertruidenberg OHL, the 380 kV Ens-Zwolle OHL, and the 380 kV Maasbracht – Eindhoven OHL, the last of which is still ongoing.

The first major project under this new partnership will involve the construction of a 380 kV high-voltage line between Rilland and Tilburg. This will include the installation of over 200 high-voltage transmission towers and more than 2,000 km of conductors.

Together with TenneT and the other project partners, SELT & Volker Energy Solutions, Spie Nederland, and Omexom GA Energo, Electromontaj has committed to complying with the Clean and Zero Emissions Construction Convention. The projects will be executed with minimal environmental impact, right from the very first stages, the company said.

Currently, Electromontaj has over 200 construction and modernization projects in Romania for high-voltage power lines, hydroelectric power plants, wind and photovoltaic parks, transformer stations, urban transport, electrical installations for hydropower developments, and irrigation developments.

Abroad, Electromontaj is undertaking construction and modernization projects for high-voltage power lines and transformer stations in Finland, the Republic of Moldova, Cyprus, Jordan, and Poland.

Electromontaj is a construction company in the field of electrical power, established in 1949. It designs, builds, transforms, and maintains the infrastructure for the transport and distribution of electrical power and is a company with 100% domestic private capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sergiy Bobok/Dreamstime.com)