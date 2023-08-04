Romanian company wins contract to build 69-km high voltage power line in Finland

Romanian company Electromontaj Group has won a contract with Finnish national electricity transmission operator Fingrid for the construction of a 69-kilometre-long high-voltage line in Finland.

"Entering the Finnish market means for us a new validation of the quality of execution of projects of this kind, and I am convinced that we will open a new chapter on the road to Electromontaj's operational excellence," said Ionut Tanasoaica, general manager of Electromontaj.

After winning the tender, Electromontaj will deliver 292 poles that will be produced at its own production unit Galvanized Metal Poles Factory in Bucharest.

The project, which starts in 2023 and will end in 2025, consists of building a 400 kV line and another 110 kV line, preparing the ground for construction by demolishing constructions of any kind on the route that the new line will take, but also moving an already existing line, 100 kV Kolsi-Fors.

The company has won other international tenders in the Netherlands for national electricity transmission operator Tennet and in Jordan.

Locally, Electromontaj has over 200 active projects to build the necessary infrastructure for electricity transport.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

