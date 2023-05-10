Photon Energy connects two new solar power plants to the Romanian grid

Amsterdam-based Photon Energy has finalized two solar (PV) power plants in Romania with a combined capacity of 9.5 MWp.

The two plants, located in Aiud and Teius, in central Romania, have already been connected to the power grid and will deliver 13.9 GWh of renewable energy each year.

The company expects these two plants to generate combined revenues of EUR 2 million in the next two months from the sale of electricity on the free market.

“We are excited to have expanded our portfolio of operating solar PV assets by an additional 9.5 MWp,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

“Following the energization of our first four plants in Romania, the commissioning of the power plants in Aiud and Teius represents another important milestone for Photon Energy in the Romanian renewable energy market, where we plan to commission an additional capacity of around 10 MWp, expanding our IPP (independent power producer) portfolio to over 120 MWp in the coming weeks,” he added.

The company’s IPP portfolio now includes 94 solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 113.1 MWp. Currently, a total capacity of nearly 100 MWp is selling subsidy-free clean electricity directly on the energy market.

Photon Energy is currently developing utility-scale solar PV projects with a combined power of over 950 MWp in Australia and its key CEE markets, including over 240 MWp in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photon Energy)