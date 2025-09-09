 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania’s Electrica and Romgaz to partner on 400 MW green power projects

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group Electrica and state-owned gas producer Romgaz signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, September 9, to jointly develop up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy production and storage capacity, the companies announced in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The agreement, signed in the presence of energy minister Bogdan Ivan, foresees exclusively greenfield projects and will be implemented through a new investment vehicle, with Electrica acting as the main developer and Romgaz as a minority strategic partner.

Electrica CEO Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriță said the partnership was a “defining moment” in the company’s 2030 strategy, which targets 1 gigawatt of renewable capacity and 900 megawatt-hours of storage by the end of the decade. He noted that the company had already secured EUR 500 million through a green bond issue earlier this year and EUR 200 million in financing from the European Investment Bank.

“We are combining financial strength with technical expertise to develop together with Romgaz 400MW of green capacity, which will directly contribute to the national renewable energy target by 2030,” Chiriță said.

In his turn, Romgaz CEO Răzvan Popescu described the deal as an important step in the company’s diversification strategy, underlining its commitment to clean energy and Romania’s energy security.

The memorandum comes as Romania seeks to accelerate its energy transition and expand renewable output in line with EU decarbonisation goals. Final investment decisions will depend on due diligence and corporate approvals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania’s Electrica and Romgaz to partner on 400 MW green power projects

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy group Electrica and state-owned gas producer Romgaz signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, September 9, to jointly develop up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy production and storage capacity, the companies announced in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The agreement, signed in the presence of energy minister Bogdan Ivan, foresees exclusively greenfield projects and will be implemented through a new investment vehicle, with Electrica acting as the main developer and Romgaz as a minority strategic partner.

Electrica CEO Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriță said the partnership was a “defining moment” in the company’s 2030 strategy, which targets 1 gigawatt of renewable capacity and 900 megawatt-hours of storage by the end of the decade. He noted that the company had already secured EUR 500 million through a green bond issue earlier this year and EUR 200 million in financing from the European Investment Bank.

“We are combining financial strength with technical expertise to develop together with Romgaz 400MW of green capacity, which will directly contribute to the national renewable energy target by 2030,” Chiriță said.

In his turn, Romgaz CEO Răzvan Popescu described the deal as an important step in the company’s diversification strategy, underlining its commitment to clean energy and Romania’s energy security.

The memorandum comes as Romania seeks to accelerate its energy transition and expand renewable output in line with EU decarbonisation goals. Final investment decisions will depend on due diligence and corporate approvals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2025
Energy
Romania’s Electrica and Romgaz to partner on 400 MW green power projects
09 September 2025
Events
iMapp 2025: Bucharest’s video mapping festival celebrates 10 years with digital art, supercars and music
09 September 2025
Justice
Romania charges former Moldovan intelligence services head with treason for spying
09 September 2025
Macro
International financial investors review Romania as part of regional tour
09 September 2025
Justice
Romanian Justice Ministry proposes tougher sentences for femicide in Penal Code reform
09 September 2025
Defense
Romania to acquire corvette from Turkey to boost Black Sea naval capabilities, defense minister says
08 September 2025
Society
Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence
08 September 2025
Education
Update: New school year begins amid teachers’ protests in Romania