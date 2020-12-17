Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:04
Business

Electric and hybrid cars reach 6.7% of total car sales in RO

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The share of electric and hybrid cars in Romania's total car sales advanced to 6.7% in January-November, from 4.1% in the same period last year, Profit.ro reported.

In absolute terms, they increased by nearly 22% year-on-year to 7,345 units in the first eleven months of 2020.

The performance came amid an overall 26% contraction of the new car sales in Romania in the same period.

The launch of the low-cost electric car Dacia Spring in 2021 is likely to boost electric car sales further.

By sub-segments, the data show a significant increase of 60% for fully electric cars in January-November this year and a much more consistent 129% surge for plug-in hybrids.

The third segment, of full hybrid-cars (that can't be charged from the socket), recorded an increase of only 1.6%.

In total, 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered a rise of 74% compared to last year, with a volume of 2,907 units.

Thus, the full-hybrid cars still account for the largest part of the 6.7% share of so-called "green vehicles."

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:30
19 October 2020
Business
Dacia confirms its first electric car will be made in China
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:04
Business

Electric and hybrid cars reach 6.7% of total car sales in RO

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The share of electric and hybrid cars in Romania's total car sales advanced to 6.7% in January-November, from 4.1% in the same period last year, Profit.ro reported.

In absolute terms, they increased by nearly 22% year-on-year to 7,345 units in the first eleven months of 2020.

The performance came amid an overall 26% contraction of the new car sales in Romania in the same period.

The launch of the low-cost electric car Dacia Spring in 2021 is likely to boost electric car sales further.

By sub-segments, the data show a significant increase of 60% for fully electric cars in January-November this year and a much more consistent 129% surge for plug-in hybrids.

The third segment, of full hybrid-cars (that can't be charged from the socket), recorded an increase of only 1.6%.

In total, 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered a rise of 74% compared to last year, with a volume of 2,907 units.

Thus, the full-hybrid cars still account for the largest part of the 6.7% share of so-called "green vehicles."

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:30
19 October 2020
Business
Dacia confirms its first electric car will be made in China
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)