Electric and hybrid cars reach 6.7% of total car sales in RO

The share of electric and hybrid cars in Romania's total car sales advanced to 6.7% in January-November, from 4.1% in the same period last year, Profit.ro reported.

In absolute terms, they increased by nearly 22% year-on-year to 7,345 units in the first eleven months of 2020.

The performance came amid an overall 26% contraction of the new car sales in Romania in the same period.

The launch of the low-cost electric car Dacia Spring in 2021 is likely to boost electric car sales further.

By sub-segments, the data show a significant increase of 60% for fully electric cars in January-November this year and a much more consistent 129% surge for plug-in hybrids.

The third segment, of full hybrid-cars (that can't be charged from the socket), recorded an increase of only 1.6%.

In total, 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered a rise of 74% compared to last year, with a volume of 2,907 units.

Thus, the full-hybrid cars still account for the largest part of the 6.7% share of so-called "green vehicles."

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]