Romanian recruiting platform: more candidates, fewer vacancies

Bogdan Badea, CEO of the recruitment online platform eJobs, said that there is a slight decrease in the labour market in 2023 compared to 2022, Ziarul Financiar reported.

That is, the job offer is decreasing, a decrease of about 10% compared to last year in the first nine months of this year.

"The demand from employees still exists, the job offer is decreasing. We have an increase of about 5% - 6% on job applications in the first nine months, but this is not worrying news. We have an abnormal number of new CVs on the platform, we are ending this year with the highest number of new CVs we have had," said Bogdan Badea during the ZF Live business show.

(Photo source: eJobs)