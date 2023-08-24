E-INFRA takes EUR 47 mln from Banca Transilvania for PV park set to supply power to SMR plant

Banca Transilvania granted financing of EUR 47 million to E-INFRA Group for the construction of the Doicesti-Şotânga photovoltaic (PV) park, with an installed power of 80 MW.

The solar park was put into operation in August and will supply electricity during the construction of the future Small Modular Reactor (SMR) plant from Doicești, according to the press release. Later on, it will represent an additional source for the internal services of the nuclear unit following its commissioning.

The PV park consists of more than 123,000 solar panels with a lifespan of 25 years, being built on an area of over 115 hectares. It is also connected to the National Energy System through the two 110 kV/MT/JT transformation stations, Doicești and Șotânga.

"In the future, the Doicești-Şotânga photovoltaic park will be an important source of clean energy for the Doicești SMR Power Plant. We are happy that through this financing granted to the E-INFRA group, Banca Transilvania appreciates and supports an important project for the development of the SMR Power Plant, which will have a strategic role in Romania's energy security and transition," said Gianina Pelea, deputy CEO of E-INFRA.

RoPower Nuclear, a joint venture between Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas (part of the E-INFRA group), is the project company for the development of the small modular reactor (SMR) project in Doicești. It is working with its partner NuScale to implement the small modular reactors on the site of the former thermal power plant from Doicești.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)