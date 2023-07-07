South Korean investment fund DS Private Equity will invest EUR 75 million to develop the modular reactors (SMR) project in Doicesti, respectively to finance the second phase of the FEED study, which aims to sketch the site in detail, initiate activities to obtain permits, licenses and regulations, establish the exact project schedule, plan the budget and prepare procurement.

Romania, through the project company RoPower, founded by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas (part of the E-Infra Group), is the first country in Europe and the second after the USA to implement the NuScale plant, with 6 modules and an installed capacity of 462 MWe this decade.

Currently, RoPower and NuScale are conducting phase 1 of the FEED study, which consists of a series of engineering and design activities and studies, technical analysis of the candidate site, former Doicesti power plant, timing and cost estimation.

DS Private Equity's financing is part of the public-private commitment of partners in the United States, Japan, Korea and the United Arab Emirates to provide up to USD 275 million for the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) project in Romania.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)