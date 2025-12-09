Romanian firms invest and digitalise but remain cautious on economy, EIB survey finds

Romanian companies are increasing investment and accelerating digital transformation, but remain more cautious about the economic outlook than their EU counterparts, according to the European Investment Bank's newly released EIB Investment Survey 2025 – Romania overview. The report showed that 78% of Romanian firms invested in the past year, an improvement over previous editions yet still below the EU average of 86%.

Despite expressing a more negative view of the economic, political, and regulatory environment, 44% of firms plan to expand production capacity over the next three years - a significantly higher share than the EU average of 26%.

According to the same survey, Romanian businesses are navigating a complex mix of pressures, including geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and growing climate-related risks, while simultaneously adopting advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence.

As the largest multilateral lender in Romania, the EIB Group said the findings will shape its financing and advisory activities to help support innovation, digitalisation, and climate action across the country's private sector.

"Romanian firms are investing and modernising, even in an increasingly uncertain environment," said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. "Companies clearly recognize opportunities in the Romanian market, especially as EU funds and public investment drive major improvements in infrastructure and public services. This survey is a reminder that Romania's businesses need predictability, efficient administration, and easier access to finance."

In turn, EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella noted that many firms still view the shift to a low-carbon economy primarily as a risk, adding that reframing it as an opportunity will be essential to ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

The report highlighted significant advances in digitalisation, with 48% of Romanian firms now using multiple advanced technologies, matching the EU average, and 30% reporting systematic use of generative AI. Romanian companies lead the EU in applying AI in marketing and sales.

Supply chain restructuring is also accelerating, as 64% of firms engage in international trade, half of all importers are diversifying sourcing countries, and 41% are investing in digital tools to track inventories and inputs, all rates above EU levels.

Climate remains a major concern, with most companies reporting losses linked to extreme weather and 65% taking steps to strengthen resilience to physical risks. However, fewer firms than the EU average have invested in reducing emissions.

Romania performs strongly on gender representation, with 40% of firms reporting that women hold at least 40% of senior management roles, compared with the EU's 25%.

The full country report about Romania is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Natanael Alfredo/Dreamstime.com)