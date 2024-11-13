EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living

More than eight out of ten Romanian respondents to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) recognize the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change. Among the challenges facing Romania, respondents ranked climate change second only to the increased cost of living.

The EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey on November 11, which presents the views of over 24,000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Romania, 1,000 people took part in the survey conducted in August 2024.

According to the survey, Romanian respondents say climate change is the second-biggest challenge facing their country after the rising cost of living.

In this context, 97% (close to the EU average of 94%) recognize the need to adapt to climate change. At the same time, 59% (9 points above the EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for Romania for the coming years.

Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment. A total of 92% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy, while a similar percentage (90%) believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

According to the same source, 93% of Romanian respondents (13 points above the EU average) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. Roughly 71% (16 points above the EU average) have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 62% (27 points above the EU average) have experienced droughts, and 44% (10 points above the EU average) have seen heavy storms or hail.

Meanwhile, 83% of Romanian respondents (15 points above the European average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. About 37% (17 points above the EU average) were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% suffered from health issues such as heat stroke or respiratory problems, while 29% saw forests or natural spaces near their homes destroyed.

Romanian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt, the EIB survey found. A total of 83% of Romanian respondents (compared to the EU average of 72%) recognize that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, while 46% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events. Plus, 38% (10 points above the EU average) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information, the EIB noted. Encouragingly, 81% of Romanian respondents feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 61% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Romanian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation: 53% (18 points above the EU average) mention planting vegetation that is more resilient to climate change; 45% highlight cooling cities down; and 43% cite improving infrastructure - for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations, 36% say everyone should pay equally, 34% think the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change, and 12% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first, 36% believe that everyone should benefit equally, 29% think that the elderly should be prioritized, and 24% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vadreams/Dreamstime.com)