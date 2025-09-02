Education unions to boycott new school year opening and protest austerity measures in Romania

Romania’s main education unions announced they will boycott the start of the school year on September 8 and stage protests in Bucharest against austerity measures introduced under Law 141/2025, legislated in July. The budgetary impact of the measures is estimated at around EUR 70 million, indicating an annual impact of just over EUR 200 million per year or 0.05% of GDP, while the negative effect on the quality of education is proportionally higher, the school teachers claim.

The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education, the Federation of Trade Unions in Education “Spiru Haret”, and the National Trade Union Federation “Alma Mater” said in a joint statement that they will picket the government headquarters before marching to the Cotroceni Palace, Agerpres reported.

The unions argue that provisions of the reform package, such as reduced overtime pay, larger class sizes, and the merger of small schools, are triggering the “worst crisis in education in the last 35 years.”

They called on pupils, parents, and students “not to blame them,” stressing that the protest is aimed at “stopping abusive measures of the government.”

“On September 8, instead of being at the desk to celebrate the start of school, we, the teachers, will take to the streets for the future of education and for the future of Romania. We are not in the streets for higher salaries, but for better conditions in the conduct of the educational act, for justice,” the unions said.

According to the federations, the efficiency measures imposed to reduce the budget deficit will ultimately generate “a much higher cost” by eroding the quality of education and undermining the professional and social status of education workers.

“Our protest is a protest to stop these abusive measures, through which we show that we do not agree that education and research in Romania will continue to be underfunded and disregarded. We must convince the government that education spending is an investment, not a cost,” the statement added.

The unions concluded by urging public understanding: “Please understand the importance of our fight and stand by us, as your future, that of the young generations who are being formed and will be formed in the educational system, is also at stake.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mălina Norocea)