Education unions in Romania warn of school year boycott after talks with government

Romanian education trade unions are maintaining their warning of a general strike and possible boycott of the new school year after failing to secure concessions from the government during talks on August 11, Economica.net reported. Union leaders met with prime minister Ilie Bolojan and education minister Daniel David to protest measures in Law No. 141/2025, adopted to curb the budget deficit.

Union representatives said the prime minister “listened” to their concerns but did not commit to revisiting the contested measures, which include spending cuts affecting the education sector.

“We will boycott the beginning of the school year,” union leaders declared, according to Economedia.ro. They also called for the resignation of education minister Daniel David.

The unions resumed protest actions on August 11, with picketing planned in the coming days. Leaders warned that demonstrations would escalate if the government did not meet their demands.

The official school year is scheduled to begin on September 1, but unions said they would decide whether classes would start on September 8 as planned.

Union officials argued that the austerity measures undermine teachers’ working conditions and the quality of education. They accused the government of ignoring their concerns while imposing reforms designed to meet deficit targets.

Trade unionists vowed to continue mobilising members nationwide.

“The protests will continue and will become increasingly widespread,” they said, stressing that they were prepared for long-term action if necessary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)