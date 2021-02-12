Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 09:10
Politics

Romania's education minister to resign unless given fair budget this year

12 February 2021
Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu implied plans to resign unless his ministry is assigned a budget bigger than last year.

The ministry’s budget and the funds earmarked for education in a broader sense should be bigger in absolute values than last year, he stressed.

“It is a minimum. Unless it is provided, there will be another minister of education, who knows how to solve problems without financial resources," Sorin Cîmpeanu declared for DcNews, B1.ro reported.

The statements came amid rising tensions among the ruling coalition’s partners related to the 2021 budget planning.

In addition to this, minister Cimpeanu might have been irritated by the change in the vaccination strategy that might have an impact on schools - namely the teachers are not included among the “essential workers” vaccinated in the second stage of the campaign.

"We have agreed with the vaccination campaign coordinator that, as of the second half of this month, education staff will have priority in the vaccination process," Cimpeanu said - to be soon contradicted by those responsible for vaccination, G4media.ro reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

Normal
Normal
 

