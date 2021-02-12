Romania's education minister to resign unless given fair budget this year

Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu implied plans to resign unless his ministry is assigned a budget bigger than last year.

The ministry’s budget and the funds earmarked for education in a broader sense should be bigger in absolute values than last year, he stressed.

“It is a minimum. Unless it is provided, there will be another minister of education, who knows how to solve problems without financial resources," Sorin Cîmpeanu declared for DcNews, B1.ro reported.

The statements came amid rising tensions among the ruling coalition’s partners related to the 2021 budget planning.

In addition to this, minister Cimpeanu might have been irritated by the change in the vaccination strategy that might have an impact on schools - namely the teachers are not included among the “essential workers” vaccinated in the second stage of the campaign.

"We have agreed with the vaccination campaign coordinator that, as of the second half of this month, education staff will have priority in the vaccination process," Cimpeanu said - to be soon contradicted by those responsible for vaccination, G4media.ro reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)