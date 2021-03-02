Almost 200,000 employees in RO education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 193,000 employees in the Romanian education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, namely 147,314 people in the pre-university education system and 46,259 university staff, according to the Education Ministry.

So far, 50.3% of the employees in the pre-university education system said they want to get the vaccine. At the university level, the share is even higher - 77%, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The same press release from the Education Ministry said that slightly over 27,000 employees in the local education system received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine - 17,357 from the pre-university education system and 9,676 from the university education system, including teachers in higher medical education.

