Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 08:38
Business
The Economist organizes its first online event focused on Romania
28 September 2020
British financial magazine The Economist will organize its first virtual event on Romania this October.

The themes to be discussed include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and EU’s response, the EU recovery fund and Europe’s solidarity, energy and digital transition, sustainability and economic transformation, the resilience of the financial sector as well as Romania’s role in the new political and economic landscape.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Some of the event’s featured speakers and special guests include Charlotte Ruhe, Managing Director, Central and South Eastern Europe, EBRD; Colin Ellis, Chief Credit Officer, EMEA; Moody's Investor's Service, and Jeffrey Sachs, President, Global SDSN Leadership Council, Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University.

Local guests include prime minister Ludovic Orban, Microsoft Romania CEO Violeta Luca, along with high level representatives of the Romanian government and other prominent members of the local and international business community.

The Economist’s outlook on the economic impact of the pandemic will be provided by Joan Hoey, Regional Director for Europe of The Economist Intelligence Unit, who will also be chairing the event. The event’s local partner is public relations firm Oxygen.

The event is called “Europe's Landscape in the Shadow of the Pandemic – Romania: Transformation. Recovery. Resilience” and it is scheduled to be broadcast on October 22, 2020, through the website www.hazliseconomist.com.

(Photo: Adranik Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

17 September 2020
Politics
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader joins Bucharest Forum 2020
Normal
17 September 2020
Politics
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader joins Bucharest Forum 2020
Normal
 
