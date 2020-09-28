The Economist organizes its first online event focused on Romania

British financial magazine The Economist will organize its first virtual event on Romania this October.

The themes to be discussed include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and EU’s response, the EU recovery fund and Europe’s solidarity, energy and digital transition, sustainability and economic transformation, the resilience of the financial sector as well as Romania’s role in the new political and economic landscape.

Some of the event’s featured speakers and special guests include Charlotte Ruhe, Managing Director, Central and South Eastern Europe, EBRD; Colin Ellis, Chief Credit Officer, EMEA; Moody's Investor's Service, and Jeffrey Sachs, President, Global SDSN Leadership Council, Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University.

Local guests include prime minister Ludovic Orban, Microsoft Romania CEO Violeta Luca, along with high level representatives of the Romanian government and other prominent members of the local and international business community.

The Economist’s outlook on the economic impact of the pandemic will be provided by Joan Hoey, Regional Director for Europe of The Economist Intelligence Unit, who will also be chairing the event. The event’s local partner is public relations firm Oxygen.

The event is called “Europe's Landscape in the Shadow of the Pandemic – Romania: Transformation. Recovery. Resilience” and it is scheduled to be broadcast on October 22, 2020, through the website www.hazliseconomist.com.

(Photo: Adranik Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

