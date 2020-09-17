Exiled Belarusian opposition leader joins Bucharest Forum 2020

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will join the Bucharest Forum 2020. The event, which brings together over 50 high-ranking officials, business and academic representatives, experts, and journalists from Europe, Asia, and America, takes place online between October 8 and October 16.

The event will discuss the profound changes generated globally by the COVID-19 pandemic and try to identify various options to increase the resilience of financial systems, societies, institutions, and political and economic systems.

This year’s confirmed guests include Mircea Geoana - NATO Deputy Secretary-General, Anna Bjerde - Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, Adina Valean - European Commissioner for Transport, Svetlana Tihanovskaia - Leading Opposition Candidate in the 2020 Presidential Elections in Belarus, Sven Smit - President and Director of the McKinsey Global Institute, Thomas Friedman - New York Times Editorialist, as well as representatives of EU institutions, Romanian Government and companies.

Bucharest Forum, organized by the Aspen Romania Institute and the Bucharest office of the German Marshall Fund in the USA, in partnership with the Romanian Government, marks its 9th edition with a 7-day virtual marathon, between October 8 and 16, 2020.

For the first time this year, the Aspen Romania Institute's sectoral events, including the Healthcare Forum, Atlantic - Black Sea Security Forum, Energy Summit, and Governance Innovation Forum, will take place under the umbrella of Bucharest Forum 2020.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)