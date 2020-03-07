Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 08:03
Business
EC approves EUR 0.8 bln state aid for Romanian companies
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) gave the green light for a RON 4 bln (EUR 0.8 bln) state aid program dedicated by the Romanian Government to companies with a turnover above RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln), impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Adevarul reported.

The Government will extend guarantees for 80% of the bank loans contracted by companies that will apply for this program and will subsidize the interest for a limited period.

According to previous statements of Government officials, the state will offer guarantees for loans of RON 8 bln (EUR 1.6 bln), a lower amount than the volume envisaged for a similar program dedicated to SMEs (IMM Invest) - EUR 3 bln.

The new program will be managed by the development branch of Romania's Import-Export Bank - EximBank, which will act on behalf of the Romanian state "and independent of Eximbank's commercial activities."

The Commission has found that the program complies with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. Specifically, for both measures: (i) the maturity of the loans is limited to six years, (ii) the value of the loans corresponds to the level set out in the Temporary Framework in terms of the liquidity needs of the beneficiaries, (iii) the loans relate to the needs of working capital and investment, and (iv) the Romanian authorities have set up guarantees to ensure that the aid is effectively transferred to the final beneficiaries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after...

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 08:03
Business
EC approves EUR 0.8 bln state aid for Romanian companies
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) gave the green light for a RON 4 bln (EUR 0.8 bln) state aid program dedicated by the Romanian Government to companies with a turnover above RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln), impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Adevarul reported.

The Government will extend guarantees for 80% of the bank loans contracted by companies that will apply for this program and will subsidize the interest for a limited period.

According to previous statements of Government officials, the state will offer guarantees for loans of RON 8 bln (EUR 1.6 bln), a lower amount than the volume envisaged for a similar program dedicated to SMEs (IMM Invest) - EUR 3 bln.

The new program will be managed by the development branch of Romania's Import-Export Bank - EximBank, which will act on behalf of the Romanian state "and independent of Eximbank's commercial activities."

The Commission has found that the program complies with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. Specifically, for both measures: (i) the maturity of the loans is limited to six years, (ii) the value of the loans corresponds to the level set out in the Temporary Framework in terms of the liquidity needs of the beneficiaries, (iii) the loans relate to the needs of working capital and investment, and (iv) the Romanian authorities have set up guarantees to ensure that the aid is effectively transferred to the final beneficiaries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after...

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products