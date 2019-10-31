EC questions Romania’s latest commissioner nomination

There are "serious doubts that Romania’s nomination [for the position of European Commissioner] was legitimately sent by the interim government,” EC spokesperson Mina Andreeva stated on October 30. It is an issue that needs to be addressed in Romania, she added, Mediafax reported.

One day earlier, dismissed prime minister Viorica Dancila, reportedly addressing a request in this regard sent by EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen, proposed former EU affairs minister Victor Negrescu for the post.

President Klaus Iohannis harshly criticized the PM’s decision to send this new nomination.

Meanwhile, the EC asked the Romanian authorities to settle on a candidate so that the voting for the new European Commission team can move on.

Romania is the only member state that hasn’t completed the process of nominating a commissioner candidate.

"The President-elect received a letter this afternoon [on October 29]. We understand that the new proposal made by the interim government is not supported by the President of Romania. Given the challenges and opportunities that await us, it is in our common interest for Europe to move forward without further delay. Regardless of who will be the candidate of Romania, he or she will have to be acceptable to the President-elect and be able to gather the necessary support in the European Parliament. Europe needs to move on," reads a statement issued by the EC spokesperson on October 29, quoted by G4Media.ro.

(Photo: Pixabay)

