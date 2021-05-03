EC finances EUR 77 mln waste management project in Galati

The European Commission (EC) has approved an investment of over EUR 77 million from the Cohesion Fund to improve the waste collection, treatment, and recycling system in Galati county, in southeast Romania.

The investment will provide a more integrated, efficient, and sustainable waste management service, improving the environment's quality for the benefit of over 500,000 inhabitants.

Thanks to this project, the county's entire population will have access to the sanitation service by 2021, which is of particular benefit to people in rural areas, where only 45% of the households currently have access to these services.

The newly created infrastructure will increase the reuse and recycling of waste paper, metal, plastic, glass, and wood and reduce waste going to landfills. It will also allow the proper treatment of domestic hazardous waste and bulky waste.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

