Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:12
Business

EC doubts recovery plan at RO coal & power complex CEO could be declared compatible

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has initiated an in-depth investigation into the planned restructuring at the Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), expressing doubts about the process.

The plan should meet the principal conditions of the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for rescuing and restructuring non-financial undertakings in difficulty (R&R Guidelines) to be declared compatible with the internal market regulations.

The Commission asked Romania to submit its comments and provide all the information that may help it assess the restructuring aid within one month.

Greenpeace Romania stresses that CEO must pay EUR 266 million for the emission rights related to 2020 production by the end of April. Unless Romania manages to have the restructuring plan approved by the EC, which Greenpeace believes is impossible, the dues the company owes in the account of the 2020 emission certificates will increase toward EUR 1 billion (including penalties).

The doubts expressed by the European Commission are quite significant and hard to address, particularly upon such short notice.

CEO is not ready to contribute to financing the restructuring plan, and the stakeholders (shareholders and creditors) are not prepared to share the burden, the Commission claims.

The Commission preliminarily concluded that the sources of financing as proposed by Romania do not constitute a significant, real, and actual, free of aid own contribution of at least 50%.

Simultaneously, there is no adequate burden-sharing by the existing shareholders and creditors foreseen in the restructuring plan. Therefore, the Commission considers that the restructuring plan as it currently stands does not correspond to the basic requirements of the R&R Guidelines regarding the own contribution and burden-sharing.

The restructuring plan does not restore long-term viability, the Commission also claims. Moreover, the compensatory measures aimed at mitigating the risks of the aid on competition are insufficient, the Commission argues.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:12
Business

EC doubts recovery plan at RO coal & power complex CEO could be declared compatible

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has initiated an in-depth investigation into the planned restructuring at the Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), expressing doubts about the process.

The plan should meet the principal conditions of the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for rescuing and restructuring non-financial undertakings in difficulty (R&R Guidelines) to be declared compatible with the internal market regulations.

The Commission asked Romania to submit its comments and provide all the information that may help it assess the restructuring aid within one month.

Greenpeace Romania stresses that CEO must pay EUR 266 million for the emission rights related to 2020 production by the end of April. Unless Romania manages to have the restructuring plan approved by the EC, which Greenpeace believes is impossible, the dues the company owes in the account of the 2020 emission certificates will increase toward EUR 1 billion (including penalties).

The doubts expressed by the European Commission are quite significant and hard to address, particularly upon such short notice.

CEO is not ready to contribute to financing the restructuring plan, and the stakeholders (shareholders and creditors) are not prepared to share the burden, the Commission claims.

The Commission preliminarily concluded that the sources of financing as proposed by Romania do not constitute a significant, real, and actual, free of aid own contribution of at least 50%.

Simultaneously, there is no adequate burden-sharing by the existing shareholders and creditors foreseen in the restructuring plan. Therefore, the Commission considers that the restructuring plan as it currently stands does not correspond to the basic requirements of the R&R Guidelines regarding the own contribution and burden-sharing.

The restructuring plan does not restore long-term viability, the Commission also claims. Moreover, the compensatory measures aimed at mitigating the risks of the aid on competition are insufficient, the Commission argues.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case