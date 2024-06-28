EBRD grants EUR 36 mln loans for water and wastewater networks in Eastern Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended loans worth EUR 36 million to support improved access to water and wastewater services in Romania's Bacau and Braila counties.

The EBRD signed a EUR 22 million loan to Compania de Apa Bacau, the water and wastewater services provider in Bacau county. Another EUR 14.2 million loan was granted to Compania de Utilitati Publice Dunarea, Braila county's public utilities provider.

The loans will be provided alongside a co-investment from the European Union (EU) under its Infrastructure Operational Programme for Romania.

The EBRD loans and EU funds will enable the two utility companies to complete investments totaling EUR 818 mln and provide access to improved water and wastewater treatment services to 800,000 residents.

The financing follows nine earlier loans to Romanian counties extended under the EBRD's Sustainable Water Infrastructure Facility to support Transition (SWIFT), which builds on the Bank's long-term work to improve services and help bring the sector in line with EU laws, policies, and practices.

To date, the EBRD has financed 25 water operators in Romania, providing a total of close to EUR 450 million in loans, alongside almost EUR 5 billion of EU funding for the country's water and wastewater facilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebrd.com)