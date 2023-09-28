Macro

EBRD moderates growth forecast for Romania

28 September 2023

Amid a weaker external environment and the impact of inflation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) issued a more moderate forecast for the southeastern European countries, including Romania.

Thus, the EBRD expects Romania’s economy to increase by 1.8% this year, a 0.7pp negative revision from May.

The bank expects the economic growth to pick up to 3.2% in 2024, still 0.3pp less than projected in May.

A few months ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also significantly revised the estimates regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 3.1%, as estimated in the fall, to 2.4%.

Also in August, the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) estimated that the economy would decelerate in the second part of the year, resulting in an overall full-year growth of less than 2.8% (the official forecast).

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

