easySales: International presence in five CEE countries and over 1,000 eCommerce shops as clients

Ciprian Cazacu, CEO and co-founder of easySales, talks about the company’s cross-border expansion, major eCommerce integrations, and the benefits of automation for online sellers. He also discusses the company’s latest integrations and AI tools.

easySales, a fast-growing B2B platform focused on eCommerce automation, launched in April 2019, revolutionizes online store operations by connecting them with all external systems and providing centralized order management across multiple channels.

The platform offers fast product listing, real-time inventory synchronization, dynamic pricing and sales analysis, automatic translation, and advanced automation for generating invoices and shipping labels, eliminating manual tasks. By embracing innovation, easySales transforms eCommerce operations, streamlining processes and boosting efficiency with its cutting-edge automation solutions.

How does the easySales international footprint look like, close to the end of 2024?

Ciprian Cazacu: We are currently present in four countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region – aside from Romania, we have set up operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, and Poland. Currently, we are actively working with over 1,000 clients - e-commerce shops at various levels of evolution, most of them in Romania, close to 80%. What we see is a constantly growing number of businesses in the other three countries relying more and more on our automation solutions.

easySales has announced an expansion into the Polish eCommerce market, the latest country added to its footprint. Can you tell us more about this development?

Ciprian Cazacu: We're pleased to announce the integration of Allegro, Poland's leading online marketplace, into our platform. This integration allows easySales customers to reach over 22 million active Polish shoppers, significantly increasing their sales potential. We have also integrated other marketplaces that are popular from the Polish sellers’ perspective such as Kaufland Pl, Pepita Pl, Pigu (PHH Group) marketplace, two major eCommerce platforms, local ERPs, logistic providers and we are working on other integrations to further enhance our service offerings.

How does integration of marketplaces like Allegro, Kaufland, or Pepita marketplaces benefit easySales customers selling in Poland?

Ciprian Cazacu: These marketplaces offer access to vast and active consumers enhancing visibility and sales potential for merchants in the Polish eCommerce market and boasting robust logistics networks, ensuring fast and affordable deliveries for Polish customers. Furthermore, easySales automates the process of product listing, order management, and translation of product descriptions. This means that easySales customers can manage all their marketplace accounts from easySales dashboard efficiently, reducing manual workload and focusing more on sales and customer engagement.

How do you see these different markets you are active in evolving?

Ciprian Cazacu: Currently, the most promising market for us in Poland, although in terms of the number of customers Hungary leads, at the moment, even in terms of value. However, as we are only starting our operations on the Polish market, we notice its very high potential. I estimate that next year it will surpass Romania. The eCommerce market in Poland is between 6 and 8 times higher than the volume in Romania. It is a crucial market, one that supplies all of Europe with the products manufactured there.

We are thrilled to empower our customers to reach the massive Polish consumer base through the integration of marketplaces that are popular in Polland. easySales is committed to simplifying cross-border eCommerce in Poland, and we are confident that this expansion will unlock new levels of success for our customers.

Beyond the integration itself, how is easySales supporting its Polish customer base?

Ciprian Cazacu: We're committed to providing exceptional support. We've established a dedicated go-to-market team, including a Polish-speaking business development manager, who actively participates in local eCommerce events and fosters partnerships to ensure a strong presence within the Polish market.

This allows us to better understand and meet the specific needs of our Polish customers. Additionally, our go-to-market team operates from our headquarters in Romania, ensuring a seamless strategy and consistent support across borders.

What makes the Polish eCommerce market attractive for easySales customers?

Ciprian Cazacu: Poland is the largest eCommerce market in Central and Eastern Europe, offering a vast and growing consumer base. Polish consumers demonstrate a high adoption rate for locker deliveries, a trend that easySales is well-equipped to accommodate. Additionally, Polish businesses show a strong demand for analytics and reporting tools, functionalities that easySales provides seamlessly.

Poland's openness to new technologies and being early adopters also make it an attractive market. Our solution has been well-received by companies in Poland, who are eager to use easySales for their local online operations and to expand into other markets like Romania.

Speaking of automation, how does easySales leverage automation to simplify eCommerce for its customers, especially when entering new markets like Poland?

Ciprian Cazacu: easySales is a strong advocate for automation in eCommerce. Our platform automates many tedious tasks associated with selling online, such as product listing, translation (which can be crucial in new markets like Poland), order management, and inventory synchronization. This allows our customers to focus on more strategic aspects of their business while ensuring smooth operations across borders. For example, easySales automates generating invoices and shipment labels upon order import, reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks and enabling businesses to focus more on growth and customer satisfaction.

How can automation benefit eCommerce businesses in general?

Ciprian Cazacu: Automation frees up valuable time and resources for eCommerce businesses. By automating repetitive tasks, merchants can dedicate more time to product development, marketing strategies, and customer service. Additionally, automation can help reduce human error and improve overall efficiency.

How does AI fit into your strategy?

Ciprian Cazacu: Aside from the constant use of AI in our internal automation, one of our latest developments is embedding the ChatGPT functionalities in our automatic translation flow. This is yet another way through which we optimize our customers’ resources.

* This interview was edited by the Romania Insider team for easySales.