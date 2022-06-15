Romanian eCommerce platform looks for EUR 600,000 financing on SeedBlink

Romanian startup easySales, an automated B2B management and e-commerce platform, is targeting a EUR 600,000 financing round via SeedBlink, the investment platform specialized in European technology startups. The funding will allow it to expand into the UK and US markets.

“Since the previous round of successful funding, also conducted through SeedBlink, we have integrated new marketplaces - big global and regional names - and expanded into Bulgaria and Hungary. Now is the time for a new step in our strategy, and the current round of funding will help us open up major markets in the UK and the United States,” said Ciprian Cazacu, co-founder easySales.

Launched in April 2019, easySales currently caters to approximately 450 companies that together list over 6.5 million products on several platforms. Last year, easySales customers processed orders worth over EUR 300 million.

In the current round, easySales has already raised EUR 400,000 from investors in the private SeedBlink campaign, of which EUR 75,000 came from the main investor - Vertical V7 Grup, represented by Iulian Cîrciumaru.

The public SeedBlink campaign takes place between June 14 and 24. The minimum investor participation ticket through the Seedblink platform is EUR 2,500, or EUR 1,000 with the SeedBlink Club subscription.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)