International experts to discuss business challenges and opportunities at East European Summit in Bucharest

International experts in turnaround, financial restructuring, business strategy, economics, legislation, and public policies will come to the East European Summit in Bucharest this September to discuss the challenges and identify emerging opportunities for the business community. The annual event organized by TMA - the Turnaround Management Association Europe - will take place at the headquarters of the National Bank of Romania on September 13.

The COVID-19 pandemic was already a significant challenge for the global economy, and now the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia, the disruption of supply chains correlated with high inflation rates, rising energy prices, and the major labor shortage have created even more instability.

“The event organized by TMA in Bucharest puts on the agenda all these topics essential in the current framework and looks, together with specialists and representatives of the authorities, not only for solutions but also for opportunities for the regional economy,” reads the press release.

Valentin Lazea, the chief economist of the National Bank, Adrian Zuckerman, the former Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, and dozens of other specialists, leaders of important companies in the field of consulting, restructuring and turnaround, have announced their presence so far.

The complete agenda of the Eastern European Summit 2022, as well as the registration form, can be accessed on the TMA Europe website, the events section.

Founded in 1988 in the United States, the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the only international non-profit association dedicated to corporate renewal and turnaround management solutions, with branches in 52 countries. Today, TMA’s global professional community consists of more than 10,000 specialists in restructuring, banking, law, investment, and consulting, as well as members of academia and government. Since 2012, the association is also present in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)