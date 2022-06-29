Over 50 international speakers at Climate Change Summit in Bucharest this October

Over 50 international speakers and 500 participants will join the first edition of the Climate Change Summit in Bucharest. The event will held on October 4-5 at the Odeon Theatre.

According to the organizers, the event is the first summit in Romania dedicated to climate change and aims to become an annual benchmark event for national and European leaders in the field to identify solutions applicable at the local and regional levels.

Researchers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers from Romania and abroad, as well as innovators from the corporate world and NGOs, will present ideas for a sustainable future at the event in Bucharest. The main topics will focus on the transition to a green economy, sustainable finance and investment, sustainable solutions in energy, agriculture and the food industry or how technologies such as AI or Blockchain can become tools able to counter the effects of climate change.

Some of the speakers at the Climate Change Summit are Linda Zeilina – CEO and founder, The International Sustainable Finance Center; Mark Campanale – Founder, Carbon Tracker Initiative; Oliver Harman – Cities Economist, Oxford University; Hacina Py – Chief Sustainability Officer, Société Générale; Nicolas Brien – President, European Startup Network; Giedrimas Jeglinskas - Assistant Secretary General for Executive Management, NATO; Tania Santivanez – Regional Officer, UN Food and Agriculture Organization; Ștefania Racolta-Cruceru - Associate Director, Head of EU Green Finance, EBRD; Alex Găvan – environmental activist and mountaineer; Corina Murafa – energy policy expert; and François Bloch – CEO, BRD Groupe Société Générale.

The event dedicated to climate solutions is organized by BRD Groupe Société Générale, as initiator and founding partner, and Social Innovation Solutions, an organization active in the fields of sustainability, social impact and innovation.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)