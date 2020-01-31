5.2-magnitude earthquake in Romania felt in Bucharest

A strong earthquake took place in Romania on the night of Thursday to Friday, at 3:26 AM, and was also felt in Bucharest. The earthquake occurred in the Vrancea seismic area at a depth of 121 km, according to official data from the National Institute for Earth Physics.

The earthquake was also felt in the Romanian cities of Constanta, Bacau, Brasov, Iasi, Suceava, but also in Moldova’s Chisinau, local Digi24 reported.

This is the largest seismic event in Romania this year. In 2019, the strongest earthquake in the Vrancea seismic zone was recorded on September 3 and measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. In the last years, the strongest earthquake in Romania took place on October 28, 2018, in Buzau County, and had a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

