Early Game Ventures invests in Romanian platform for house leasing

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV), which invests mainly in Romanian early stage innovative startups, has led a financing round for local digital real estate platform Milluu.

The Milluu platform is a mobile application that puts in direct contact the owners of apartments with the potential tenants, covering the whole process of renting, from the search, to the views, the signing of the digital contract and to the recurring management of the rent, mentions the source. It allows apartment owners to see the profiles of the potential tenants.

The platform was launched by Romanian entrepreneur Florin Stoian, who also founded other successful apps, such as StarTaxi and Yellow Menu.

“Milluu is a novelty on the real estate market in our country. The application comes with many innovative facilities and will radically transform the apartment rental market. At EGV, we regard this investment as one in the infrastructure of services in the field of property management in Romania,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, EGV partner.

Local investment fund RocaX, owned by local investors, also participated in this financing. DLA Piper provided legal assistance for this deal.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)