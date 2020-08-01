Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Early Game Ventures invests in Romanian platform for house leasing
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV), which invests mainly in Romanian early stage innovative startups, has led a financing round for local digital real estate platform Milluu.

The Milluu platform is a mobile application that puts in direct contact the owners of apartments with the potential tenants, covering the whole process of renting, from the search, to the views, the signing of the digital contract and to the recurring management of the rent, mentions the source. It allows apartment owners to see the profiles of the potential tenants.

The platform was launched by Romanian entrepreneur Florin Stoian, who also founded other successful apps, such as StarTaxi and Yellow Menu.

“Milluu is a novelty on the real estate market in our country. The application comes with many innovative facilities and will radically transform the apartment rental market. At EGV, we regard this investment as one in the infrastructure of services in the field of property management in Romania,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, EGV partner.

Local investment fund RocaX, owned by local investors, also participated in this financing. DLA Piper provided legal assistance for this deal.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Early Game Ventures invests in Romanian platform for house leasing
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV), which invests mainly in Romanian early stage innovative startups, has led a financing round for local digital real estate platform Milluu.

The Milluu platform is a mobile application that puts in direct contact the owners of apartments with the potential tenants, covering the whole process of renting, from the search, to the views, the signing of the digital contract and to the recurring management of the rent, mentions the source. It allows apartment owners to see the profiles of the potential tenants.

The platform was launched by Romanian entrepreneur Florin Stoian, who also founded other successful apps, such as StarTaxi and Yellow Menu.

“Milluu is a novelty on the real estate market in our country. The application comes with many innovative facilities and will radically transform the apartment rental market. At EGV, we regard this investment as one in the infrastructure of services in the field of property management in Romania,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, EGV partner.

Local investment fund RocaX, owned by local investors, also participated in this financing. DLA Piper provided legal assistance for this deal.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40