Early Game Ventures pours another EUR 0.75 mln in Romanian startup

Romanian venture capital investment fund Early Game Ventures has invested EUR 750,000 in Bunnyshell, a Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, Wall-street.ro reported.

In brief, Bunnyshell helps application developers upload and manage them in the so-called “clouds” - online storage infrastructure that make unnecessary individual servers managed by individual application owners.

Early Game Ventures is a venture capital investment fund funded primarily through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

