Romania Insider
18 September 2019
Business
Early Game Ventures pours another EUR 0.75 mln in Romanian startup
18 September 2019
Romanian venture capital investment fund Early Game Ventures has invested EUR 750,000 in Bunnyshell, a Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, Wall-street.ro reported.

In brief, Bunnyshell helps application developers upload and manage them in the so-called “clouds” - online storage infrastructure that make unnecessary individual servers managed by individual application owners.

Early Game Ventures is a venture capital investment fund funded primarily through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
40