Dutch murderer of Romanian girl reportedly visited Romania repeatedly

The Dutch citizen suspected of having killed an 11-year old girl in a village in Southern Romania had been to the country at least four other times, interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu said on Tuesday, September 24, local Hotnews.ro reported.

He said that there are grounds to believe that the man's criminal activities took place in several other counties and investigators were trying to identify where he travelled and if he had accomplices.

The official also said that only after official proof arrives that the Dutchman killed himself, as it was reported on Monday, the criminal case against him would be closed. However, the investigation would continue as the prosecutors are trying to find whether there were accomplices and if the suspect committed other crimes.

The murder of an 11-year old girl who was kidnapped in South Romania last week has shaken Romania for the past several days. The case drew special attention as the murder suspect, a Dutch national, was able to leave the country over the weekend. On Monday, it was reported that the suspect killed himself in the Netherlands.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)