DSV Road Report: Automotive, FMCG and Healthcare, highest share in export-import structure

The automotive, FMCG, healthcare, tech & electronics, and fashion industries generated the highest share in the structure of import-export activities in the first half of 2024, according to a report by DSV Road, the third largest freight transport company in Romania and Europe.

"Despite the market challenges, the top most active sectors remained relatively stable compared to last year, led by the automotive sector, which saw demand for transportation services from DSV Road's portfolio increase by around 25%. At the same time, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) generated 20% of total transportation solutions, on a par with the healthcare, technology and electronics sectors, and the fashion industry, with a 15% share. The dynamism of these sectors and slight trends of sustained demand growth require flexible and efficient logistics and transportation solutions to meet the needs of the market," said Daniel Babii, Business Development Director at DSV Road.

DSV Road data also shows an upward trend for the agriculture sector, which sent more cereals, vegetables and fruit, as well as agricultural machinery, for export in the first months of the year.

Among the most important destinations for Romania's road freight shipments are Germany, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, according to DSV Road.

Romania is currently running a trade deficit, importing more goods and services than it exports, regardless of industry. According to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute, Romania's exports rose 0.8% to €31.288 billion in the first four months of the year, while imports climbed 1.7% to €40.609 billion compared with the same period last year.

However, export activity was up 22% in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2023, DSV Road reported. It increased amid the development of the segment of manufacturing of products in various fields by international firms in Romania, especially in the automotive and electronics industries, the DSV report said. The expansion of the highway network, as well as the growing business potential and the quality of Romanian products, remain the main factors that can contribute to the development of exports.

"Romania has great potential in terms of goods transportation. The extension of motorways by up to 2000 km could lead to a 38% increase in the industry and automatically to an increase in trade between Romania and EU countries. Currently, we are witnessing moderate growth in transport supported by the growing number of customers and the development of certain sectors such as e-commerce and automotive, where volumes of goods are increasing. In terms of services, groupage transport is still the most popular, but intermodal transport is growing the fastest due to lower costs and companies' willingness to use environmentally friendly methods," added Daniel Babii.

DSV remains optimistic about the outlook for 2024, anticipating solid growth in existing industries and the possibility of growth in other emerging sectors. The company expects turnover to grow by 10% in 2024 compared to last year.

About DSV Road

DSV Road is one of the largest haulers in Romania and Europe, offering complete transportation services - groupage, less than truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL), as well as biofuel transportation services as part of the company's mission to reduce pollution. DSV Road is one of the legal entities of the DSV group, which has been present in Romania since 1994, together with DSV Solutions and DSV Air&Sea.

Part of the Danish group DSV Global Transport & Logistics, DSV operates in 13 cities in Romania. DSV offers complete transportation and logistics services across all types of transportation (road, air, sea and rail), multimodal services and warehousing and fulfillment services for industries such as retail, pharma, automotive and others. DSV Romania is constantly investing in the automation of business operations to streamline the management and distribution of goods and in the digitalization of customer collaboration, offering the possibility of real-time booking and tracking of products through the myDSV app. Also, to protect the environment, the company has created the green transport division for green transport services and sustainability programs that reduce carbon emissions.

