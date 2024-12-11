News from Companies

Deutsche Schule Bukarest is delighted to announce the Christmas Fair, a cherished tradition that this year is open to the public. The event will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, starting at 3:00 PM, at the school campus located at 20G Coralilor Street.

The Christmas Fair offers a wonderful opportunity for all attendees to discover the charm of German traditions and participate in themed activities in a friendly and intercultural atmosphere.

What are the highlights of DSBU Christmas Fair?

Creative activities;

Culinary delights: bratwurst, mulled wine, children's punch, waffles, bread on a stick, and Transylvanian specialties;

Musical moments and carols;

Support a noble cause – half of the event's revenues will be donated to the charitable organization Lady of Mercy, which helps elderly people in need in Bucharest.

The entrance is free, but to ensure smooth organization, attendees are kindly asked to register by completing the form available here.

About DSBU

DSBU (Deutsche Schule Bukarest) is an international German school in Bucharest, committed to providing high-quality education in accordance with German standards. It is a vibrant intercultural community that fosters academic excellence, tolerance, and collaboration in a welcoming environment.

Their mission is to inspire and educate every student to reach their full potential. From creche to high school, children have the opportunity to discover and develop their unique talents and skills. Through innovative teaching and diverse opportunities, DSBU prepares students not only for academic success but also to become responsible leaders and citizens in a rapidly changing world.

For more details about the event, please contact:

Website: https://www.dsbu.ro

Email: sekretariat@dsbu.ro

Phone: +40 (0)21 210 60 70

