Korean fund DS Private Equity poised to join Romania’s SMR nuclear project as partner

Korean investment fund DS Private Equity is expected to join Romania’s small modular reactor (SMR) project at Doicești as an equal partner, taking a 33% stake in the project company RoPower Nuclear, Economica reported on July 28. The remaining shares would be held equally by current partners Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) and Nova Power & Gas.

According to a note to investors, the management of Nuclearelectrica has asked shareholders to approve amendments to the company’s participation in RoPower Nuclear. The request is scheduled for discussion at the shareholders’ meeting on September 3.

Currently, the project is co-owned equally by the Romanian state-owned nuclear energy producer, Nuclearelectrica, and Nova Power & Gas, a company controlled by entrepreneur Teofil Mureșan.

DS Private Equity’s potential entry would mark a significant milestone in Romania’s nuclear energy plans. The Korean fund had previously signed an agreement in 2022 with Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas to invest EUR 75 million for the development of the second phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED 2) for the SMR project.

The Doicești plant will be the first in Romania to deploy small modular reactor technology, part of the country’s efforts to expand clean energy production and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The project is supported by international partners, including the United States and South Korea, and is aligned with Romania’s long-term energy strategy under the EU’s Green Deal framework.

The participation of DS Private Equity would not only bring additional financing but also reinforce strategic cooperation with South Korea in the nuclear sector.

The entry of the Korean fund is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

