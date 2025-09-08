Eighteen people drowned in Black Sea during summer season, Romanian authorities say

Eighteen people drowned in the Black Sea during this summer season, while 72 others were rescued by intervention teams, Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said on Friday, September 5. Authorities added that more than 700 people received medical assistance at first-aid points along the beaches.

According to IGSU, as quoted by News.ro, over 400 firefighters from 29 counties and Bucharest were deployed to the coast to support local crews in Constanța county. The measures included strengthening emergency response capacity and stepping up prevention efforts, with firefighting vehicles, SMURD ambulances, tracked vehicles, and boats mobilized.

A total of 23 temporary stations were set up, namely 10 for firefighting, seven for first aid, and six for water rescue.

Between June and August, Constanța firefighters and their colleagues managed 9,204 emergency situations, IGSU said. Fires posed a major challenge, with 910 incidents recorded, an 18% increase from the same period last year. More than 70% of them were vegetation fires, which affected almost 4,800 hectares.

SMURD paramedics also responded to 6,493 medical emergencies over the summer, providing aid to both tourists and residents.

“Ninety cases of submersion were recorded. Thanks to the quick response of rescuers, 72 people were saved, but sadly, 18 lives could not be saved,” the agency said.

In addition, 725 people were assisted at first-aid points on the beaches, while SMURD ambulances attached to those points provided support to 1,645 patients.

