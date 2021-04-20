Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 11:30
Social

Covid-19: Drive-through vaccination centers to open in RO by the end of April

20 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first drive-through vaccination centers will open by the end of April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told DigiFM.

These centers, which will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will be able to accommodate some 400 people per day. People will be able to get vaccinated here without making an appointment, he said. Bucharest, Deva, and several other counties plan to open such centers. 

“People can use either their car or taxis, Uber, and similar types of transport. In the triage area, they need to show an ID and preferably the triage questionnaire already filled in; it can be downloaded. If they do not have it, it will be filled in under the doctor’s supervision,” he explained.

Gheorghiţă also said the authorities were pondering changes to the way vaccination appointments are made in rural areas in a move to step up the vaccination pace. Instead of registering on the vaccination platform, people would be able to make an appointment by phone at the center they can reach. 

Meanwhile, prime minister Florin Cîţu said a successful vaccination campaign is the only solution to going back to normal. Once five million people are vaccinated, the authorities can start easing some of the restrictions, he explained.

“If we want to go back to normal, we need to have a successful vaccination campaign. Having five million people vaccinated by June 1 is the first stage to being able to ease some of the restrictions […] This means 35% of the active population,” Cîţu told Digi24.

By April 19, 2,675,872 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 1,631,109 people both doses and 1,044,763 the first dose. 

A “vaccination marathon” is scheduled to take place this weekend in Timișoara, another effort to increase the number of those vaccinated. Doctors, nurses, and students from Timișoara hospitals and the Victor Babeș Medicine and Pharmacy University will volunteer in a drive to vaccinate 10,000 people in three days, between April 23 and April 25, the vaccination committee announced.

(Photo: Michele D’Ottavio | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 11:30
Social

Covid-19: Drive-through vaccination centers to open in RO by the end of April

20 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first drive-through vaccination centers will open by the end of April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told DigiFM.

These centers, which will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will be able to accommodate some 400 people per day. People will be able to get vaccinated here without making an appointment, he said. Bucharest, Deva, and several other counties plan to open such centers. 

“People can use either their car or taxis, Uber, and similar types of transport. In the triage area, they need to show an ID and preferably the triage questionnaire already filled in; it can be downloaded. If they do not have it, it will be filled in under the doctor’s supervision,” he explained.

Gheorghiţă also said the authorities were pondering changes to the way vaccination appointments are made in rural areas in a move to step up the vaccination pace. Instead of registering on the vaccination platform, people would be able to make an appointment by phone at the center they can reach. 

Meanwhile, prime minister Florin Cîţu said a successful vaccination campaign is the only solution to going back to normal. Once five million people are vaccinated, the authorities can start easing some of the restrictions, he explained.

“If we want to go back to normal, we need to have a successful vaccination campaign. Having five million people vaccinated by June 1 is the first stage to being able to ease some of the restrictions […] This means 35% of the active population,” Cîţu told Digi24.

By April 19, 2,675,872 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 1,631,109 people both doses and 1,044,763 the first dose. 

A “vaccination marathon” is scheduled to take place this weekend in Timișoara, another effort to increase the number of those vaccinated. Doctors, nurses, and students from Timișoara hospitals and the Victor Babeș Medicine and Pharmacy University will volunteer in a drive to vaccinate 10,000 people in three days, between April 23 and April 25, the vaccination committee announced.

(Photo: Michele D’Ottavio | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania