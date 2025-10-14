Romanian minister confirms EC still expects magistrates' pensions bill to release EUR 230 mln PNRR funds

The minister of investments and European projects, Dragoș Pîslaru, stated on October 13 that the milestone 215 in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) regarding special pensions has not been met and, therefore, the EUR 231 million funds have been suspended. He thus contradicted the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) and defended prime minister Ilie Blojan in an argument on the special magistrates' pensions.

The Constitutional Court (CCR) is expected to rule on October 20, after repeated postponement, on the law promoted by the government and approved by the lawmakers, which further restricts the retirement regime for magistrates while keeping untouched the rights of already retired magistrates and preserving the similar rights of those who meet the retirement conditions as of now.

Pîslaru states that the CSM's statement, which claimed that the milestone was met in 2023, is "serious and false."

"The recent statement by the Superior Council of Magistracy, according to which the milestone regarding special pensions would have been met as early as 2023, is serious and false. It is unacceptable for a state institution to mislead public opinion and directly contradict the reality confirmed by the European Commission," said Drașor Pîslaru in a Facebook post.

The minister emphasised that, from the Commission's perspective, the milestone regarding the pension system reform has not been met, which is why the related European funds - EUR 231 million - have been suspended until the situation is clarified.

He said, "I personally discussed with Céline Gauer, the coordinator of the implementation of the PNRR at the European level, and I received confirmation that, when the government finalises the assumed changes, the milestone will be considered fulfilled."

(Photo source: Mfe.gov.ro)