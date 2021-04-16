Draft law: Romanian employees entitled to a day off to get COVID-9 vaccine

Romanian MPs Oana Toiu and Radu Molnar, representing the USR PLUS alliance, have filed a draft law offering Romanian employees the possibility to take a day off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislative project is aimed at encouraging vaccination in Romania, according to a press release.

“Upon request, employees will have a day off to get vaccinated,” USR PLUS deputy Radu Molnar said. “We know that there are many Romanians who have been vaccinated at centers outside their locality, so we come to meet this problem with a legislative initiative,” he added.

The initiative amends Law No. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft law, employees will be entitled to a paid day off to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Pupils, students, and military staff, as well as parents of children up to 14 years of age or children with disabilities up to 26 years of age, will also have the right to take a day off for the same reason.

The document filed by the USR PLUS MPs mentions that these rights are granted based on supporting documents issued by the institution where the vaccination was carried out.

“The day off that employees can request is valid for both the first and the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We have also introduced the possibility of a day off for parents, for when the vaccine will also be available for children,” USR PLUS deputy Oana Toiu explained.

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)