Social

Draft bill in Romania makes tips included in checks and payable with cards

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Parliament adopted a new draft bill that obliges businesses like restaurants and bars to include a section indicating the tip in every check that is handed to customers. The level of the tip can be between 0 and 15% of the total cost of the check.

The bill also says that the check must contain another column where the customer can write the amount offered as a tip if he or she does not want to indicate a specific percentage. In the end, the tip will be marked on the same tax receipt as the goods delivered/services rendered and entered in the cash register database.

Restaurants and bars also have to establish internally the procedure and method of distribution to employees of the amounts from tip collection, according to Biziday. The law labels tips as “income from other sources,” different from salaries and the employer’s expenses, and therefore excepted from social and health contributions and the VAT.

Voices in the opposition say that the measure is intended to tax tips and bring more funds to a hemorrhaging state budget. They also say that the draft law inexplicably caps tips to 15%.

“We are required not to tip more than 15%. That's what the members of the parliamentary majority decided. If you want to give more, you will have to give it in cash, because in the law - and we had an amendment to remove this - it says that the tip will be between 0 and 15%,” former USR economy minister Claudiu Năsui told B1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Draft bill in Romania makes tips included in checks and payable with cards

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Parliament adopted a new draft bill that obliges businesses like restaurants and bars to include a section indicating the tip in every check that is handed to customers. The level of the tip can be between 0 and 15% of the total cost of the check.

The bill also says that the check must contain another column where the customer can write the amount offered as a tip if he or she does not want to indicate a specific percentage. In the end, the tip will be marked on the same tax receipt as the goods delivered/services rendered and entered in the cash register database.

Restaurants and bars also have to establish internally the procedure and method of distribution to employees of the amounts from tip collection, according to Biziday. The law labels tips as “income from other sources,” different from salaries and the employer’s expenses, and therefore excepted from social and health contributions and the VAT.

Voices in the opposition say that the measure is intended to tax tips and bring more funds to a hemorrhaging state budget. They also say that the draft law inexplicably caps tips to 15%.

“We are required not to tip more than 15%. That's what the members of the parliamentary majority decided. If you want to give more, you will have to give it in cash, because in the law - and we had an amendment to remove this - it says that the tip will be between 0 and 15%,” former USR economy minister Claudiu Năsui told B1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania